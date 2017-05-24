Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have teamed up to grace the cover of Filmfare’s June issue, after creating a buzz on social media with their crackling chemistry in the trailer of Raabta.

The jodi features in the story titled, “Sushant-Kriti Showbiz’s Latest Lovebirds.” Here’s a peek into their sexy and hot photo shoot:

Sanon looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a black outfit. The actress completed her look with nude lip shades and open hair, while Sushant looks his dapper best flaunting his abs and ripped body.

In another snap, the jodi struck an intimate pose, where Kriti donned a lace black attire and Sushant went for a casual white shirt and blue pants. The duo seemed to have pulled off the intimate pose with ease.

The third click featured the two leaning against the wall. Sushant’s shirtless pose and Kriti Sanon’s sexy stare was surely a feast for the eyes of their fans!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s solo captures from the shoot are just too hot to handle! The actor donned a formal black shirt and gray pants. The formal look looked cooler as the actor opted for sexy black shades.

The monochrome shots of Sushant for the Filmfare magazine are worth a stare! This is not the first time Sushant has wooed his fans with such hot photoshoot, recently the actor posed for the famous Towel Series by ace photographer- Mario Testino.

We can’t take our eyes off this sexy couple!

Director Dinesh Vijan has used an age-old mantra of putting the themes of reincarnation, death and love in Raabta. The film is all set to release on June 9, 2017.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be soon seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady of the film.

Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be sharing the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.