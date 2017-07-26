Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming project Drive. Written and Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame, the fun ride had begun for the cast. Sushant will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez on screen for the first time.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to release the first poster of Drive. The poster has some cars racing. The movie will be an action comedy.

Take a look at the poster here:

The actress will be seen playing the role of a street racer in the film. She’s hands down a talented actress, but there’s one more hidden talent of Jacqueline, which is yet untouched and unseen. It will be interesting to see the always glammed-up doll foraying into the sports avenue through this film.

Trending :

Drive will also mark Rajput’s entry into Johar’s Dharma Productions. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha also signed her first film with Dharma in Ittefaq. On the other hand, this is Fernandez’s second collaboration with Dharma after Karan Malhotra’s sports family drama Brothers two years ago. She is also on great terms with Johar as the two co-hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa last year.

We hope to see the new pair share some amazing chemistry on screen. On the work front, Jacqueline has three films lined up, A Gentleman with Siddharth Malhotra and Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan. She is currently busy promoting A gentleman.

While Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Raabta which doomed at the box office. However, he is currently preparing for his role at Nasa for his next movie Chandamama Door Ke which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below.