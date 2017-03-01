Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez start shoot for Drive

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for an upcoming film titled “Drive“.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday afternoon announced the news on Twitter. He shared a photograph of the two actors, with their back towards the camera and a clapboard with the film’s name.

“The franchise fun begins…’DRIVE‘ directed by Tarun Mansukhani starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starts today! The first of the series,” Karan captioned the image.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it is being co-produced by Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar.

7 years 345 days later… am back on set!!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/xPKIFHV939 — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) March 1, 2017

Manuskhani made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film “Dostana“, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.