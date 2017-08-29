Sushant Singh Rajput Confirms Of Opting Out Of RAW!

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput who were looking forward to his film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) will not happen now. The latest development is that Sushant has opted out of the project. Earlier it was reported that the RAW was indefinitely pushed because the makers needed money for the project.

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput has finally spoken about walking out of the project, “Unfortunately, I will not be part of Romeo Akbar Walter due to changes in my prior commitments. I wanted to be part of the project because I love the story, and believe it must be told, but, that will not happen.” The actor told a leading tabloid.

Apparently, the actor is busy with a lot of projects now. In order to accommodate the actor’s other projects – Drive, Chanda Mama Door Ke and Kedarnath he decided to opt out of it. A source also spoke to the tabloid and gave a few more details about it, “The script (of RAW) is powerful, and could have been be a turning point in Sushant’s career. He requested Ajay to give him time to sort out the schedule conflict. Sushant wanted to shoot for his films over 15-day schedules, but, Ajay felt it would affect the continuity. He wanted two 30-day schedules to complete Romeo, but that wasn’t possible for the actor.”

Trending :

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan will start shooting in Dehradun for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath on 3rd September. However, the actor was seen preparing for the role of an astronaut for Chanda Mama Door Ke, by participating in workshops and various training regimes aimed at acquainting him with the life of an astronaut, in as realistic a manner as possible.

Produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani and directed by National Award-winner Sanjay Puran Singh (of Lahore fame), Chanda Mama Door Ke is India’s first epic space odyssey with a massive cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.