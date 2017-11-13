Sushant Singh Rajput & Bhumi Pednekar To Start Shooting For Sone Chidaiya

This is for the first time when Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput are coming together for a film. Their film is titled Sone Chidaiya which will be helmed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Apart from this duo, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ranvir Shorey. The film is set in the 1970s based on the Chambal area which was famous for dacoits.

According to Bollywood Life, a source close to the project revealed, “We are having script reading sessions for the whole team. Prep is on in full swing. The film is high on emotions and drama. There is a love story as well. We will start shoot from January 10, 2018.” Well, this is Sushant’s second-period film after Byomkesh Bakshi. Bhumi will be seen in a different role and it will surely be new and fresh from what we have already seen her doing in the previous films.

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who is known for making films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, is now all set to showcase another story. The team will shoot at some reallocations of Morena and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Sone Chidaiya (it is the tentative name for now as before it was titled Chambal) will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Bhumi, who is known for doing some stellar performances, expressed his happiness and said, “It is a fantastic script. I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film.” Further she also spoke about collaborating with Sushant, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress said, “Sushant is the main lead in the film and he is such a phenomenal actor. So, I am really excited to see how everything unfolds.”