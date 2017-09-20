Sushant Singh Rajput Bags One More Biopic? Read To Know More

Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be on a signing spree these days. Recently, there were reports about him doing a biopic with a big studio. Sushant Singh Rajput is all set for another biopic. Yes, SSR is all set to essay The Great Khali’s role on 70mm. After the stupendous success of MS Dhoni biopic, we’re not one bit surprised about Sushant’s decision to tread the same successful path in the genre. Sushant started off on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta and is amongst Bollywood’s A-listers today. Be it Kai Po Che or MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant has always made sure that he offers something different to the table and the actor is continuing to still do so.

While the actor is currently shooting for his next Chandamama Door Ke, he already has another film Drive under his belt. With the actor now signing on this film Sushant has a packed calendar.

According to a report in DNA, An insider from the team reveals, “The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film.”

The source also stated that the movie will revolve around Khali ‘s life, “People only know about the sporty side of this Indian-born American semi-retired professional wrestler, promoter, and actor. But there’s an untold story behind his super success. He was an officer for the Punjab state police and struggled for years before making it big in wrestling. The story will be about his journey.”

This is the third biopic Sushant has bagged. Apart from MS Dhoni, he has also signed on to do a film on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. It remains to be seen how makers will make SSR fit into Khali’s frame of —seven ft one inch and weighing 157 kilos. A trade analyst told the daily, “What worked in Sushant’s favor

during Dhoni was that he looked, walked and talked like MSD. Here, Sushant has no similarities with Khali when it comes to his body prototype and his height. Unless there’s a lot of VFX involved, it’s difficult to pull off a film on Khali. No hero in Bollywood will look convincing as The Great Khali unless there’s CGI.”

Well, it will surely be a challenge to play Khali and we are looking forward to this one. It will be exciting to see Sushant playing the told of Khali, what do you think about his character? Let us know in the comments