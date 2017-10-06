Actor Sushant Singh Rajput will feature as the leading man in the Hindi remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars.

To be produced by Fox Star Studios, the shooting of the project will commence from the first half of 2018. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his directorial debut with the movie.

Chhabra said in a statement: “Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I’m working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine.”

The Hollywood movie received worldwide recognition with strong critical and commercial success for its portrayal of a sensitive and unique love story that blossoms between the two lead characters. The film traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

Based on the novel by John Green, it was directed by Josh Boone and produced by 20th Century Fox.

Sushant, next will be seen in Kedarnath. T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, Guy In The Sky Pictures in association with Balaji Motion Pictures are presenting Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor who is fondly known in the industry as Gattu.

Trending :

Abhishek, who is also a producer on this film, said in a statement: “This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing.”

The film is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath, and the makers are hoping to release it in the summer of 2018.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said: “Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special.”