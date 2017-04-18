Sushant Singh Rajput Angered By A Senior Journalist’s Question On THIS Topic!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cheerful mood soon turned into a sour affair at the trailer launch of Raabta. Yesterday, at an event held for the launch of the trailer of his upcoming romantic film, Raabta, the actor lost his cool on a senior journalist. Why? Well, Sushant was happy answering questions relating to the film and even commented on the whole nepotism topic in the industry, but refused to comment on one question.

When a senior journalist asked Sushant about an ongoing national issue, the actor was angered by it and lost his cool. He was asked about Indian navy officer Khulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest and execution orders by the Pakistani military.

The actor miffed by such a question replied, “I don’t think one should give his or her opinion if he or she is not very well informed about the topic. It is a sensitive thing. To condemn it or not, one must be responsible enough to know the facts related to it. Why is it so wrong? If I ask you questions about national interest, would you know all the answers? Nowhere is it written that a public figure should know everything about everything!”

The trailer of the much talked about film Raabta was released yesterday. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, the trailer showcases the love triangle between the three primary characters in the two different eras.

Raabta marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series.

This is not the first time a celebrity has got miffed because of a question posed by a media person. Every celebrity has to deal with media and their irrelevant or sometimes too personal, or even silly questions; but not everyone copes with the annoyance in a similar way. While some choose to answer them sarcastically or merely avoiding the question, others prefer to give them back straight right there.