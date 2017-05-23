Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Raabta. The duo will now be seen in every hook and corner of the country to promote their film based on themes of reincarnation, death and love.

The jodi was recently spotted at the airport a day after they went to Hyderabad to attend the IPL finals. Sushant and Kriti Sanon kept their airport fashion cool and casual. Kriti opted for an off shoulder top, denims and white sneakers, whereas to beat the heat Sushant went for a printed white tee, pairing it with denims and white sneakers.

The duo’s crackling chemistry has made the film a much-awaited one. The film releases on 9th June in theatres near you!

Other than these celebs Tiger Shroff and M.S Dhoni were also photographed at the airport. Tiger Shroff went for a casual getup for his travel diaries and also struck poses with his fans while they took selfies. The actor was all smiles after seeing his crazy fans at the airport. Meanwhile, M.S. Dhoni opted for cool denims and a black T-shirt for his airport fashion.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was also snapped at the airport wearing a sexy grey dress. She acknowledged and smiled at the cameras on her way inside the terminal. The actress completed her travel look with silver sneakers, sunglasses, and tied hair. Her travel avatar surely gave us major fashion goals.

On the working front, Parineeti Chopra is now gearing up for the Golmaal sequel titled “Golmaal Again“. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in director Sabbir Khan’s upcoming film Munna Michael which release on 19th October 2017.