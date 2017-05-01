Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday described S.S Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“, which has already been adjudged a blockbuster, as Indian cinema’s pride. He even saluted the whole team for their efforts.

Calling it a “masterpiece”, Rajinikanth tweeted: “‘Baahubali 2’ Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to god’s own child Rajamouli and his team.”

While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning“, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was supposed to come out in 2016.

However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from first day across four languages, the second part in the “Baahubali” franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

The magnum opus has grossed 120 crores in its opening weekend in the international markets. It has performed phenomenally well in the markets of UAE, Canada and America.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has collected over 300 crores (all languages NETT) in its opening weekend at the domestic market, that takes its gross India total to 385 crores. The film’s worldwide total now stands at around 505 crores gross.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.

On the work front, Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in upcoming Tamil science-fiction action drama 2.o, which was earlier scheduled to release for Diwali this year, but now it has been postponed to 25th January next year.

A sequel to Rajinikanth’s own 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. Akshay is being introduced to Tamil filmdom in the role of an antagonist. The film features Rajinikanth in dual roles – a scientist and a robot.

The Rs 450-crore film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.