This Superstar Is NOT Promoting His Upcoming Film Because Of Health Issues

Most probably from one of the most awaited films; this upcoming film has been going under-promoted because of certain issues. This movie’s trailer was well appreciated by all but unfortunately, promotional strategies have not been up to the mark.

Having one of the most amazing cast with a talented director, this biggie will surely open good because of the names attached to it. The problem is not the opening, it’s the lifetime for which the makers will be concerned. Our close sources have whispered that the lead actor of this said film has been facing multiple issues.

The said actor has been taking himself (finally!) to seriously because of issues of his with media in the past. He is also facing certain health issues as reportedly he is fighting with an ulcer in his stomach due to alcohol overdose. He is also busy with his shooting commitments of his upcoming films which are also affected because of this issue.

We have seen him promoting every of his film with all his heart but this time either the marketing team has decided to keep it low or what we heard is totally true. During the promotions of one of his films in the past, he faced wrath from the social media.

Whatever the reason might be, we wish the actor to recover from whatever health issues he has been facing. As everyone we too can’t wait for the said film and hope under-promotions should not affect the film in any way.