Just like Independence day this year, viewers are looking forward to upcoming 25th January, not only because it marks around a special day for the country, but also because there were four films scheduled to release at the time – Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray & Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. But with the latest news flowing in, we hear Hrithik Roshan is considering to shift from the race.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, which is based loosely on the life of Mathematical genius Anand Kumar was slated to release on 25th January, 2019 after several delays. But now according to a report by leading daily Mid-day, the movie is now to hit the screen on 18th January. “Since the makers are keen on a solo release, they have decided to advance the release by a week,” says a source close to the daily.

“A three-way clash is not feasible as the films eat into each other’s profits. Hrithik’s last release Kaabil (2017) would have done much better had it not clashed with Raees. Also, since Super 30 is a biopic, it will take a while for the film to penetrate the single-screen markets,” describes the report further stating that the decision will work in favour of Hrithik Roshan.

The report further states that, “Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary falls on January 23, and the makers plan to coincide the film’s release with it. I don’t think any other film will take on the biopic as the Bombay and C.P. Berar circuit will be dominated by it”

Although there has been no offical announcement yet, seems like the markers are making a smart move on the commerical prospect. Let’s see if the decision works out well for the Hrithik starrer.

Super 30, an upcoming biographical drama film is co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. The film also marks a debut for Mrunal Thakur.