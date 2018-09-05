It was yesterday when the news of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30‘s posters came out, and here we are, with the bunch of treats we can’t get enough of! That’s true, the makers along with the star himself, have released some very creative posters that hint to a tale we are totally confused about!

Albeit, let’s focus on the present and if you haven’t seen the posters yet, we’re here to share it with you. Check it out below:

This was the first poster that the makers released last night, as the occasion of Teacher’s Day began. The entire frame filled with equations & calculations are a sure hint that the movie is based on mathematics but what comes as a confusion to us is the text that says, “Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega”. Although, to match the theme of the text, the makers have inserted few men with bow & arrows. That’s quite creative! Meanwhile, we love that fierce look that Hrithik is seen carrying in the poster. Bold enough, isn’t it?

The poster comes in as another confirmation, clearing the air about the movie not surrounding around the mathematician Anand Kumar anymore and being just a general one portraying the struggles of any mathematician. Hrithik Roshan (Anand Kumar) can be seen surrounded by alot of students who are all smiles. Inspired by the life of Anand Kumar & his students, another text which is similar to the last one but extended this time says, ” Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega.. Ab Raja Wahi Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga!”

A combination of both the above posters, this one adds in all the elements, from Hrithik’s fierce look in the first poster, to the students who look anxious this time, and the same text as on the second poster.

The movie which is slated to release on 25th January as mentioned on the posters, has generated a lot of curiosity in our minds. Only time will tell about the tale the makers are going to narrate but for now, all we can do is enjoy the posters which are definitely a treat to watch.

Which one is your favourite poster? Vote Below, and don’t forget to share your views with us!