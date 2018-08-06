With the twists, turns and controversies that Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been facing since the announcement of movie, the makers have now revealed another unexpected news. According to reports, Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has roped in actress Karishma Sharma for a dance number in Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30.

From what we’ve known, the biopic is based on Indian Mathematician, Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30 (which claims to select 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections of society and train them for the JEE, the entrance examination for IIT).

So Hrithik Roshan (Anand Kumar in the movie) will be doing a dance number with Karishma (whose role is unknown as of now) in a movie that is portraying a person helping socially backward students excel in their careers? Moreover, amidst such an intense story-line, a mathematician dancing? Quite a combination we must say! Let’s see how the dance number and the biopic fit in together, along with the other surprises that the makers have sealed in for their viewers!

The movie which has been recently asked for reconsideration by co-founder of Super 30 program, Abhayanand along with other students from Patna, owing to false claims that they’ve alleged Anand Kumar has made. The Hrithik Roshan starrer is scheduled for release on 25th January, 2019.