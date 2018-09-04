Super 30 First Look: Hrithik Roshan Fans Get Set For The Surprise!

Amidst all the controversies that Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 had been surrounded with, there finally is a good news for all the Hrithik fans. The movie which is a Vikas Bahl directorial finally has a date for its first look. The movie, however, has made changes in terms of its theme.

The makers of his upcoming film Super 30 are planning to release the first poster of the film on the occasion of Teacher’s Day and the news of the same has been confirmed on Twitter.

A majority of the film is said to be shot in Bhopal, Jaipur and other cities in North India. The final schedule, which will begin at the end of August or the beginning of September, will be shot in a forested area in Karjat, close to Mumbai.

Another news reportedly is that the movie may no longer be a biopic on the reputed mathematician Anand Kumar and his coaching institute, Super 30. The speculation is that the film would just be presented as a fictional account of a mathematician’s struggles. Although a while back, reports of the writer of Anand Kumar’s biography, Biju Matthew, being spotted on the set of the film in Mumbai were doing the rounds.

Let’s see if the makers will be able to stick to the script this time or will there will be more changes and controversies involved. Only time will tell!