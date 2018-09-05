Super 30: Fans Tout Hrithik Roshan As The Sexiest Teacher This Teachers’ Day!

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan is hailed as the sexiest teacher on social media as fans hail the handsome superstar marking the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Fans across social media went into a frenzy as Hrithik Roshan unveiled the posters of his upcoming film Super 30 wherein he plays a math teacher. Showering their love on the actor, fans started a trend on Twitter calling the actor the ‘Sexiest Teacher’.

Touting Hrithik Roshan as the ‘Sexiest Teacher’ fans expressed their fondness for the actor on social media.

A fan from Patna named Anamika Sharma started the trend as she painted a portrait of Hrithik Roshan with red lipstick showcasing her love for the actor. The portrait showcases the actor in his Super 30 look which surfaced on the internet some time ago.

Soon after her tweet, fans went beserk on social media showcasing their love for Hrithik Roshan. Here are a few tweets that depict the crazy love shared by the fans for their favourite Superstar:

” To the sexiest teacher with love ” pic.twitter.com/4cIurFEJi2 — Anamika sharma (@Anamika7277) September 5, 2018

.@iHrithik is too hot..I mean too much hot @Hrithikoholics Sexiest Teacher — Pooja (@MeThePooh) September 5, 2018

So this poster of @iHrithik totally incredible 😍😍 he definitely is Sexiest Teacher !! pic.twitter.com/5h8IJI26wB — boomz (@bhumika1321) September 5, 2018

Get ready guys to meet the Sexiest Teacher @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/3ksLTcvjSg — Saliya (@salia_fernandes) September 5, 2018

Known for his unmatchable good looks, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most desirable men in the world. The actor has also repeatedly featured as one of the most sexiest men in not just Asia but also the world.

Recently, female fans on social media made the actor a part of a female manual of lust stories, which left the actor both embarrassed and flattered.

After giving a glimpse into the Super 30 avatar of the actor at midnight, Hrithik Roshan shared two new posters of the film featuring him along with the Super 30 students.

The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming film based on mathematician Anand Kumar which marks to be Hrithik’s first ever biopic.