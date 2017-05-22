Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming Tiger Zinda Hai, says the team got “burnt and cooked” while shooting for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi.

Ali Abbas tweeted a photo where he can be seen at a desert shielding himself from the strong sun’s rays with a pair of sunglasses, scarf and a cap. He also shared a picture of Salman Khan with the desert and sunset in the background on his account.

He captioned it as, “Desert, sunset and Tiger 🐯 @TigerZindaHai.”

Sharing his own picture from the sets, the director captioned it, “Burnt and cooked. I love Indian film units. They can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘.”

Burnt & cooked.I love Indian film units they can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/5iPoKPRH5g — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 20, 2017

Earlier this week, he appreciated Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team for coordinating stunts for the film’s lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger“.

The film’s team is shooting in Dubai on a 65-day schedule. The Salman, Katrina starrer is a sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation. Salman said in a statement, “Tiger Zinda Hai is a film of sizeable scale and context. Abu Dhabi, with a variety of locations, and gracious hosts, is ideal to shoot a film like this one. I hope that the entire unit will enjoy our time here.”

Because of Tiger Zinda Hai shoot, Salman missed the special launch of his Eid release, Tubelight’s first song. Asked why Salman wasn’t present on the occasion, Kabir said: “Salman is busy shooting in Abu Dhabi for his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. When he will come back, we will meet again.”

While Tubelight is slated to release on 23rd June, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theaters over Christmas this year.