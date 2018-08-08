Sunny Leone, who started off as an adult film star and ventured into Bollywood with Jism 2” in 2012, is right now in love with her life as it is unfolding. She is not just managing a career, but also enjoying her time being a mother of three — something that has helped her change and evolve.

The Canadian-born Indian-American actress was named Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting in Hindi films with Jism 2, following it up with Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and Tera Intezaar.

Asked if she feels content when she looks back at her journey from Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sunny Leone, she told IANS in an e-mail interview from Los Angeles: “Yes, because I love my life now.”

Her life has inspired a digital platform series titled “Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone”.

Did she have any initial apprehensions about putting her entire life out for the world to know?

“Yes, many. But what swayed me to do it is that the story would be told in a way that I was comfortable with… the true story and not something that people believe it to be,” said Sunny, who entered Indian showbiz via a stint in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss 5”.

Last year, the actress, who is married to Daniel Weber, took everyone by surprise when she announced that she and her husband had adopted girl child named Nisha from a village in Latur. Another surprise came in March, when she shared that the two had extended their brood by including two more children — sons Noah and Asher — via surrogacy.

Sunny, who is currently seen hosting season 11 of youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV, says motherhood has changed her.

“I have changed and evolved but I believe (it has happened) for the better. I look at all three of them and am completely, utterly in love with them,” she said.

With three toddlers to give attention to, will her career slow down?

“I believe I am the best mother I can be if I am working and spending time with them. I love my job and I hope my children grow up to be just as hardworking as my husband and I,” said Sunny.

The 37-year-old actress says Daniel and she have scheduled their “time carefully so that our children do not ever feel a lack of attention, care or love”.

Ever since her debut in Bollywood, Sunny has faced flak, trolls and criticism. She finds it immature and not necessary.

“I try to brush it off and move past the hate always. I believe myself not to be a negative person so I have to find the positives in life and in people to do my job. That will never change in me. But I am affected and more annoyed from time to time at the nonsense the media comes up with or random groups come up with. It is immature and not necessary,” she said.