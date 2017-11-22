Sunny Leone To Host A Party For DJ Kygo – Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are On The Guest List

Norwegian electronic dance music (EDM) artiste Kygo will embark on a maiden three-city India tour with Sunburn Arena, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Kygo will travel to Hyderabad (November 24), Delhi (November 25) and Mumbai (November 26). The tickets go live on Thursday on bookmyshow.com, read a statement.

Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll aka KYGO, has gone from bedroom producer to one of the most hyped electronic artists of recent times. He has his own genre of music — Tropical house.

Karan Singh, Global CEO, Sunburn said: “KYGO is an artist like no other. Changing the dynamics of EDM festivals and giving it a multi-sensory experience, we are curating a one of a kind arena tour that will bring to life an unparalleled live music experience for all attendees.”

Trending

We recently saw Ed Sheeran partying with some hot shots of Bollywood when he was here for his concert. In past to we have seen people like Chris Martin and Akon partying with Bollywood. Now it’s Kygo to feel the love of his Indian fans.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Kygo will have a part with Sunny Leone during his India tour. Sunny Leone revealed to the mentioned website, “I have already told Kygo, how fans go bananas in India and that he is going to have a kickass time here and I can’t wait to meet him.”

A source close to the actress also revealed to the website saying “The guest list will include who’s who of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif are some of the celebrities who will join in the celebration. Sunny, who is a fan of his music, will also be attending his concert in Mumbai with her co-star Arbaaz Khan.”