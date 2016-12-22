SHARE

Actress Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs 4 crore to perform live on her song Laila main Laila from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees at a New Year party.


She says she would be the ‘happiest person’ if the news was true.

“I wish that was true. I will be the happiest person on the planet if I was paid Rs 4 crore for my song to perform in Mumbai. I hope it comes true but unfortunately it’s not true,” Sunny told IANS.

Sunny denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on 'Laila Main Laila'
She added: “I am looking forward to perform on this song.”

Laila main Laila” is a rendition of the popular song “Laila ho Laila” from the 1980 film “Qurbani“. In the song, Sunny is seen in a desi avatar, sporting a blue lehenga choli.

Set in the 1980s Gujarat, “Raees” tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

