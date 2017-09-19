Sunny Leone once said, “You can love me, you can hate me but you’ll still Google me.” This quote defines our relationship with her. She’s the brand ambassador of Manforce Condoms and is again amidst a controversy.

While driving we all have noticed Mankind’s aggressive promotions through its banners. As Navratri season is on its edge, Mankind had posters with Sunny Leone advertising condoms which has Navratri in it. Apparently, it reads, “Iss Navratri, khelo magar pyaar se.” Comparing dandiya with making out is what has stirred this controversy.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) contacted Ram Vilas Paswan (Minister for Consumer Affairs) and said that this is a tactic which is clear irresponsible and immature attempt to Boston sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake.

The letter is signed by National Secretary General of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal, and it accuses Sunny Leone of being irresponsible and of going to any level irrespective of pious and religious occasion of Navratri to earn money.

The Confederation also wants the minister to take some urgent steps to ban this advertisement and take some action against the manufacturer and brand ambassador.

Trending :

The team also wants the government to make sure that celebrities endorsing products should follow a code of conduct. The letter also reads, “They should be made responsible for the products they endorse,”

CAIT, also mentions in the letter about the pending Consumer Protection Bill which is not passed by Parliament yet. They believe that a bill should be passed soon for the brand ambassadors of such products, which will give right to the authorities to bring the celebs under the ambit of the act.

What are your thoughts on the controversy? Should a brand ambassador be hold responsible for all the issues or the company should take the blame? Do let us know in the comments section below.