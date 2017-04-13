Sunny Deol’s much delayed film Bhaiyyaji Superhit is all set for its release and it is definitely going to be a clash of sorts with one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters Tubelight. Unfazed by the Salman Khan starrer, producer of Bhaiyyaji Superhit is quite confident about releasing the film during Eid.

Said Mahindra Dhariwal, the producer, “We are in talks with distributors, who have warned us about Salman’s ‘Tubelight’. It’s a fact that he is a superstar, but we too are confident of our film and so, it doesn’t matter whoever comes alongside us.”

Mahindra also feels that a festive season will have sufficient room to accommodate two releases. He added, “In the past, we have had many instances when two big films hit screens and both did well. Besides, we are presenting Sunny in a new avatar. He has a double role in the film and I am sure his fans will love him.”

The makers are eying for 2500 screens at the domestic market. Mahindra said, “The distributors are saying we may not get the desired number of screens, so we are okay with even 2,000 screens. I am not worried at all.”

Since Salman Khan and Sunny Deol share good bond, producer also said that this clash won’t affect their relationship. “When I shared my plan with him, he said, ‘You are the producer and know best for the film. If you are fine with it, I am too’. I am aware they [Salman and Sunny] are good friends, but this clash won’t affect their friendship,” said Mahindra.

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan have previously worked together in films like Jeet and Heroes.

Bhaiyyaji Superhit features the ebsembled cast of Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade.