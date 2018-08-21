Sunny Deol Wants To Make Biopic On Father Dharmendra; But Only On THIS Condition!

Actor Sunny Deol says he is interested in making a biopic on his father and iconic actor Dharmendra, provided he gets a good writer and director to weave the story of the veteran’s life in an interesting manner.

Asked if he is interested to make a biopic on his father, Sunny told the media here: “I think making biopic is a trend that is going on. It is a good idea and would be nice to make a film on him (father Dharmendra) if only we can get a good writer and director to make the film.”

“It cannot be random. There should be a writer who would invest time on it. It is not going to be that easy because my father will be involved in it. Since everyone knows everything about him, it must be put out in a nice way. Research will not be a problem, because my father is there to share the story,” added the Border fame actor.

So, would he be interested to play the character of the legend Dharmendra on-screen?

“I really have not given it a thought. I know the resemblance is there. It is not only in me, but my son can also play the younger part of the character. But everything is dependent on the story,” said Sunny, who has worked with his father and brother Bobby Deol for their upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

It is slated to release on August 31.