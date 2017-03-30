Actor turned-director Sunny Deol is all set to launch his elder son Karan in the upcoming romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Being helmed by Sunny Deol himself, the film is being shot in Himachal Pradesh, Manali.

Sharing a picture from the shoot location, the actor had shared it with a caption saying, ‘Weekend Vibe’ and ‘Work Mode’. He had also shared a bare chested picture amidst snow-capped mountains.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass‘ first teaser was released in February over Valentine’s Day. From the look of the teaser, we can expect the film to be high on romance. Sunny Deol himself has starred in some iconic romantic films like, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and Betaab. The teaser is simple and showcases two lovers holding hands. It is being produced under his home production, Vijeta films. Looks like yet another star kid is all set to take on Bollywood. We are already expecting Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan to make a debut soon.

Catch pictures and teaser right here:

Previously we had reported about Sunny Deol’s next, Mera Bharat Mahaan but there has been no update on it as of now.

After making a strong comeback in Ghayal Once Again, Sunny Deol had bagged another project.The actor was to be seen in Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad’s next titled Mera Bharat Mahan.

The film will be a high on action and patriotism affair. Earlier, Akshay Kumar was approached for the same film and the actor even liked the script. Since Akshay had too many other commitments his date issues forced the makers to look for someone else. Immediately, Sunny Deol was approached for the role and looks like he has given a nod for the film. The makers are now looking for an A lister heroine as the female lead.