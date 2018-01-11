Sunny Deol & Sakshi Tanwar’s Mohalla Assi Gets A Certificate After 2 Years

Hindi movie Mohalla Assi has received an ‘A’ certificate — with one cut — for release from the censor board after a battle that lasted almost two years. The producer is hopeful to release it before the festival of colours Holi.

“We were very disturbed and had a lot of tension, but now I am very excited that it will release,” producer Vinay Tiwari told IANS over the phone.

“After a prolonged legal battle, we have received a judgment favouring our argument and CBFC has now issued an ‘A’ certificate for the movie. We will try and release it before Holi,” Tiwari added.

The shooting of the Sunny Deol, Sakshi Tanwar, Ravi Kishan-starrer had started in 2011. Based on the book Kashi Ka Assi by Kashi Nath Singh, it is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

The hurdle for the makers began when the application for certification of the film was submitted to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in March 2016. The Revising Committee of the board, however, had refused to issue a certificate for an exhibition of the film stating that the form and content of the film were highly derogatory of humans, culture, and religion, including but not limited to mythology.

It was said to be laden with abusive and explicit content.

The producers then appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), which in November 2016, directed the producers to carry out 10 cuts/modifications and resubmit the film for its consideration.

Contending that the FCAT order had a damaging effect on the theme of the movie, the producers challenged it in Delhi High Court through a writ petition, thereby reserving a certificate.

According to Tiwari, now the film is releasing after only one cut.

“There’s one scene featuring Sunny, in which he uses some wrong language. They wanted that to be removed, that’s all. The film gives a message about how foreigners have spoilt the environment in Varanasi… It’s a good message.

“We have used the common language used there… It’s not a film laced with abuses. It only has a local flavour.”

Earlier, following protests, the makers had removed a scene in which a man dressed as Lord Shiva is seen using abusive language.