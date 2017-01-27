SHARE

There have been speculations about Sunny Deol standing for elections and there were reports that he will soon be joining a political party. Although, the actor has now cleared the rumors as he took to Twitter to clarify about the same.


He tweeted, “Not standing for any #Elections … for now busy with my son #KaranDeol’s launch film #PalPalDilKePaas.”

Sunny Deol rubbishes rumours of elections
Sunny Deol rubbishes rumours of elections

BJP party member Kailash Vijayvargiya had earlier posted a picture with the actor, which went viral leading to speculations about the latter joining the political scene.

The actor is currently in search of a leading lady for his son’s debut.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY