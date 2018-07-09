Sunny Deol Fans – Your Bhaiaji Superhit Has An Amazing News For You!

Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit has been delayed for quite a while now. The movie was supposed to release in 2014 but that never happened because of some production issues. Well, Sunny has pumped up the audience’s excitement by tweeting about it.

Sunny tweeted, “Hum aa rahe hain kal 10 July ko,aur la rahe hain apne saath Bhaiaji superhit gang @realpreityzinta @ameesha_patel @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 #sanjaymishra @neerraj @ZeeMusicCompany #bhaiajisuperhit”

Well, we don’t know if he will release the trailer, teaser or the first look of the movie but we’re just glad that the movie is finally going to release soon. Sunny Deol is going to be seen in a double role and the movie is going to be a light-hearted comedy.

After much delay, the movie is finally going to release on 14th September 2018. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Kharaj Mukherjee.

The movie is directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. In the film, Sunny Deol reportedly plays a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Well, this will be Preity Zinta’s comeback film as she shot for the movie right after her marriage. She will be seen on screen after 5 years with this film.

To know more about the movie, watch this space!