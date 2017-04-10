Following a spat with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover had stated on Twitter that his intentions are to act and entertain people with dignity. And here’s what Grover plans to do as his upcoming project.

After the Live Show in Delhi, which received full house attendance last weekend and his much talked about gig in Indian Idol, the comedian is all set to make an appearance on an app-based commentary of the IPL match scheduled on April 13 for UC news.

Sunil Grover shared this news on his twitter account and tweeted, “The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India.

Watch the video here:

The above video, in which he is sitting on a gym ball and dressed in cricket gear, Sunil Grover gives us a hint that he’ll be joined by Sunny Leone! Here’s what he said in the video: “Hi mein hoon Sunil Grover aur main nazar aaunga April 13th ko UC news app par live commentary karta hua aur mere saath hongi jo Laila hai, jo Baby Doll hai. Samjhe? Nahi samjhe? Mujhe kaha hi gaya tha ke aise jkehna ki ye log na samjhe.”

On 13th April, it will be Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match, which is co-owned by Preity Zinta.

Since the makers and channel tried hard to bring Sunil back on the Show, he hinted that he is done with The Kapil Sharma Show and is in no mood to come back. Sunil had earlier tweeted, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”

Sunil had left The Kapil Sharma Show after he was allegedly physically assaulted by show host Kapil during a flight back from Melbourne. Post that other comedians Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra also boycotted the show.