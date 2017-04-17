What Is Sunil Grover’s Latest Instagram Post Hinting At?

Comedian Sunil Grover has been leaving some cryptic messages through his Instagram posts lately. Ever since Sunil quit The Kapil Sharma Show, he has been in the limelight for every small little thing. Right from the actor’s Twitter message to Kapil, asking him ‘to treat people like humans’, to his last post showing off a shoe and stating his shoe size.

Its been a while we haven’t seen the comedian on any reality show yet, after the Indian Idol finale that was quite a success. His latest post, features him opening a door with a mirror top. Grover has captioned it as, “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.”

Is this another dig at Kapil Sharma? Well, who knows. Previously when he shared a picture of his shoe, we were quite sure he’s telling his former co-star his shoe size, considering the latter had hurled a shoe at him in a flight whilst traveling back from a show in Australia. It is this flight incident, that led to the one TV’s biggest controversies in recent times.

The Sunil-Kapil fallout almost became as famous as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan parting ways. Ever since his exit from the show, Grover has been clear that there’s no return for him and not even money can lure him back into it. Following speculations about a contract holding him back, Sunil had said, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”

Apparently, on the latest episode of the show, Upasna Singh, made a return on the show and that Kapil even tried to make fun of the other missing members. Previous performers on the show, such as Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar too have quit the show.