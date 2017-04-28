Ever since Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show, there have been speculations about his next project since long. Earlier, it was reported that Sunil will be having his own show on Sony TV, since he still has a contract with the channel.

Now as per the latest reports, Sunil Grover is approached to host the upcoming season of ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’.

Like every season, the show will be judged by Anu Malik and Farah Khan. Last season was hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Mona Singh, but it seems this season Grover will entertain as a host.

For those not aware, things turned ugly between Kapil and Sunil after the former hurled a shoe at Sunil in a flight and abused him and others from the show after getting drunk. Post the incident, Sunil refused to come back on the show and also his other co-stars, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar left the show.

After quitting the show, Grover was seen on Sony’s Indian Idol finale, where he had the audience in splits and the episode was a huge success.

Kapil Sharma is now coping with the falling TRPs and hired new members on the show. Senior comedian Raju Srivastav has now come on board and also, Kapil’s ‘bua’ on the show, Upasna Singh has returned.

Kiku Sharda also continues to be a part of the show, who was earlier popular as Bumper – The Nurse, along with Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati character.

Comedian Kapil is shooting for his upcoming film Firangi, which is produced by Kapil Sharma himself. The film is directed by Rajiv Dhingra and it also stars Ishita Dutta in a lead role. Buzz is also that, Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum may have its third season soon to keep Sony’s TRPs high.