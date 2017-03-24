The show must go on but from now on without Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. As per reports, Sunil Grover has finally decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Even though he has not opened up to the media on the topic but reports reveal that the comedian is contract-bound with Sony Entertainment, which ends on 23rd April.

A close friend of Grover has rubbished reports of the comedian asking for a fee hike, calling such reports ‘ridiculous’ and has said that even if Sunil is offered twice his current remuneration, he wouldn’t continue with the show as he has taken a decision to quit it come what may. Hence, from now on there will be no Dr Mashoor Gulati and no Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show.

As per reports, Kapil had slapped Sunil inside the flight and even threw his shoe, while hurling abuses at him. This, of course, did not go down well with Grover’s fans who are extremely disappointed and at the same time angry at the kind of treatment their favourite comedian has got from Kapil. Ever since the news of the incident came out, Twitter has been flooding with tweets supporting Sunil Grover and fans asking him to quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Some people are even suggesting that ‘comedy king’ Sunil Grover should go ahead and start his own show. No wonder, the incident has earned Sunil people’s sympathy and support while Kapil Sharma is facing flak.

While Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraborty have taken sides with Kapil and have said they will not leave the show, another comedian Chandan Prabhakar has reportedly quit the show in solidarity with Sunil Grover. He has told an entertainment portal that Kapil’s team had called him, asking him to come for the shoot but he has refused to go, saying he is unavailable. Ali Asgar has also boycotted the show.

Recently, we did a feature where regular viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show had commented that the programme has started getting monotonous with nothing new to offer. Some even said that Sunil Grover is the only reason why they are still watching it as Kapil isn’t doing much on the show.

The show has recently witnessed a slide in TRP, due to the immense popularity of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. We wonder with so many comedians backing out at the same time, how Kapil will run the programme! There have been reports that Kapil is going to rope in other comedians like Raju Shrivastava, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and Rajeev Thakur as a replacement, but whether they get a place in the viewer’s heart, which is presently being ruled by Sunil Grover, is something only time can tell!