Sunil Grover Returns As Dr. Mashoor Gulati For THIS Show!

Well, for those who are waiting to see Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, you may have to wait longer. After reports of Sunil leaving the show have been doing the rounds, the comedian shared a poster of his upcoming show in Delhi, where he will be performing as Dr. Gulati on April 1st.

Comedy Clinic will be held at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium and Kiku Sharda who plays the nurse, Bumper, will also be performing along with Sunil.

The actor left The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil abused him and other actors on a flight from Australia, where they had performed a successful show. Apparently, a drunk Kapil not only abused Sunil’s work, he also physically abused him by throwing a shoe at him.

After this incident, Sunil took to the social media to message Kapil Sharma, asking him to be treat people like humans. While Kapil said that it’s a family matter and he will resolve issues with the cast soon, although not only Sunil, other actors on the show, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar too have not shot for any fresh episodes recently.

Recently, senior comedian, Raju Srivastav also spoke about the rift between Kapil and Sunil. He stated that, “He had earlier shared with me his concerns regarding Kapil, but didn’t think of quitting the show. This time, he seems firm in his decision [not to work with Kapil], but I hope things get sorted. I feel this matter is maligning the stand-up comedians’ fraternity; that shouldn’t happen.”

Earlier too, Sunil had left Kapil’s show due to differences between the two and had started working on a show for another channel. Although, the two soon worked out their differences and were back together when Kapil moved to Sony TV from Colors channel for his show.