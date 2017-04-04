Sunil Grover Extremely Happy With The Success Of Indian Idol 9 Episode

Comedian Sunil Grover is currently the most talked about celeb since the past three weeks. After his fall out with Kapil Sharma, Grover refused to return to the show. He performed live as Dr. Mashoor Gulati at an event in Delhi and the show met with immense success, despite him quitting the show.

Clearly, his exit hasn’t affected his fan following and that was quite clear considering the response he received for the same. Sunil had recently also appeared on the Indian Idol finale episode, where he entertained everyone with his funny antics. He appeared on the singing reality show as his popular character Rinku Bhabhi.

Talking about the success he got, Grover said, “I haven’t given up television. In fact, I had a lot of fun shooting for the Indian Idol 9 finale this weekend.”

He has now mentioned that he is quite keen on doing more live shows. In an interaction with DNA, he said, “I’ve always been attached to the idea of performing live. Now I am more convinced than ever that there is a lot to be explored in the live medium.”

“We got a full house and an enthusiastic crowd. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for the love I’ve received, this show was planned long before the entire episode (the controversy with Kapil) happened. I’ve been performing live for years now. That won’t change,” he further added.

Kapil in high spirits hurled a shoe at Sunil on flight from Australia, where the team had performed. He even abused him saying he’s nothing without Kapil’s show. Hurt by such actions, Sunil had taken to Twitter and penned a rather emotional message to Kapil, asking him to treat people like ‘humans’ and later exit the show.

Along with Sunil, other members on The Kapil Sharma Show, such as Chandan Prabhakar, too left.

Kapil has now roped in senior comedian Raju Shrivastav to maintain the show’s TRP which are expected to take a hit post the exit of key performers.