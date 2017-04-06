Amid speculations that a terribly upset Sunil Grover might never return on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, here is a ray of hope. As per reports, fans might get to see Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show very soon! It doesn’t seem Kapil-Sunil’s fallout will end anytime soon, with Sunil tweeting on Wednesday, ‘My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.’

Despite Sunil saying this, there are chances that he might have to come back on the show, whether he likes to do so or not. A source told DNA, “It’s not just Kapil’s show, even the channel has invested in it. Sunil has a contract with the channel and he cannot just leave it. He, on the other hand, has told them he doesn’t want to return to Kapil’s show, but they can utilize him for their other shows. That’s how he made an appearance in the finale of Indian Idol 9 as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi. However, the channel is still convincing him to return to Kapil’s show now. He has been told that if he comes back his interaction with Kapil will be minimum or not at all (Kapil won’t be in the frame when Sunil will be on stage). In the meantime, they have also told Kapil to mend bridges with Sunil. It’s a prime slot and the show has been popular, though lately it has suffered a setback due to the Sunil-Kapil fallout.”

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who went to promote Naam Shabana on The Kapil Sharma Show soon after Sunil Grover’s exit from it, had earlier voiced his concern about the show suffering due to their fallout.

Manoj had said, “It will be good for the show if Sunil and Kapil work together again. They should sit down and sort it out between themselves rather than media talking and speculating about it. The other members of the show, who have now taken sides with either Kapil or Sunil, they should all sit down and talk. The Kapil Sharma Show has become a fascinating space where stars love to promote their films. I feel it’s a loss for everybody if it is not sorted out. They are a great team.”

Will Sunil Grover come back to The Kapil Sharma Show or will he not? Let us know what you think!