Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are two names, which are currently driving the media crazy. The duo have been known to be entertainers on their popular show The Kapil Sharma Show and ever since their fall out too much has been said and done.

To brush up your knowledge on what exactly happened, when a drunk Kapil Shama abused and assaulted, fellow comedian Sunil Grover on a flight to Australia, the latter who was emotionally hurt, decided to quit the show. In high spirits, Kapil hurled a shoe at Sunil and abused him and their other co-stars on the flight.

This fight in flight has taken too many turns ever since, with nearly a new outbreak from the show’s cast everyday. Yesterday, Sunil posted a rather interesting photo on his Instagram account. Interesting, why? He is seen showing his shoe in focus and has captioned the image as ‘US size 10’.

Well, naturally this picture is not just a random post stating his shoe size. We certainly believe, this is his way of getting back at Kapil.

The actor is no more a part of the show and had recently given a statement that he would love to do more live shows, after the success of his recent stint in Delhi. He was popular for his character as Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the show. Other than Sunil, popular actors on the show, such as Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar too have left Kapil’s show.

After speculations stating that Grover may have to return to the show for monetary reasons, the actor had said, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”

Well, after all that’s been said and done, we wonder why is Sunil still hung up on the past? Isn’t it time to move on and may be forgive and forget!