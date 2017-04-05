Sunil Grover has put a full stop to all the speculations which were doing the rounds about his possibilities of returning to The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Wednesday, the comedian took to Twitter to share his feelings about the same and wrote, ‘My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.’

My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2017

Thus, he clearly indicates that he is not, for any reason or at any cost, going to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil’s words emphasize on one particular trait of his character— dignity. He honours his dignity above everything and will not compromise on it even for the sake of money. It is needless to mention that Grover was deeply hurt at a drunken Kapil Sharma’s behaviour, who had allegedly hurled a shoe at him during a flight and even shouted abuses at him, saying Sunil is nothing without The Kapil Sharma Show.

Well, it seems reality speaks in a different language altogether! While Sunil’s recent Delhi gig, where he brought to life his famous avatars— Dr Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Bhabhi and Gutthi, turned out to be a success, The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly witnessing a steady dip in its TRP! As per reports, the show’s TRP has been going down ever since the exit of not just Sunil Grover but other key performers Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who quit the show in solidarity with Sunil.

The show used to rule the TRP charts even a month back but Kapil’s jokes now are hardly able to make the audience laugh. This is also because the extremely talented Sunil Grover has a huge fan base and a lot of them have stopped watching the show which does not feature their favourite comedian anymore. Reports suggest that Kapil Sharma has been given a month’s time by Sony channel to reinstate the show to its former position. If that does not happen, then they might not renew their contract with him.

In an open letter penned to Kapil Sharma post his drunken brawl, Sunil Grover had written, “Bhai Ji yes you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you. All are not as talented as you are. But, if they all are talented like you, who will value you? So have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person…Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have the power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like ‘God’.”

Some recent reports suggested that there is a possibility of a patch up between the two comedians and that Sunil Grover might return to the show if he is given a heightened pay package. This probably did not go down well with the self-respecting man, who clarified his feelings on Twitter, thus rubbishing all rumours of him returning to the show ever!