Actor Sunil Grover on Saturday brought his famous TV character “Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic” in the capital and the live show witnessed a full house attendance.

The attendants — or better to call them his patients — not only gave Sunil a warm welcome but were also seen having the best of time laughing on his jokes.

Sunil did his comedy show in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium in association with Radio City.

From playing live with his group of fans on stage to dancing in the female avatar to finding the right match for Guthi — his most loved role so far — Sunil’s different looks had the crowds in splits with his wiseracks.

He was supported by comedian Kiku Sharda and a cast of other well-known actors.

“I am overwhelmed with everyone’s love and support. I want to thank them for taking out time for our show. I feel that love is ultimate because everything comes and goes but love will remain forever,” Sunil told reporters post show.

When asked who was his personal favourite between Guthi and Doctor Gulati, Sunil replied: “I love observing human behaviour and this is something that I never get bored of. I am not an interesting person in real life. But when I start becoming someone else, it becomes interesting for me.”

Rajat Taneja, Director Live Events and Entertainment, who had organised the show said that he was overwhelmed with the huge response to Sunil’s live show.

When asked if the show was planned after the fallout between Kapil Sharma and Sunil, Taneja answered that the show was planned before the incident.

“The reason behind the show is that I wanted to do something that had never been done in Delhi before, something different and something everyone would love. There is nothing against Kapil but I have done a lot of shows with Sunil and Kiku. They happen to be my favourite artists,” Taneja added.