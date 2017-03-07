“Sunil Doshi Presents” will release The Salesman on 31st March, 2017

Sunil Doshi, is bringing to Indian cinema lovers a unique offering under his new initiative “Sunil Doshi Presents”. Every year Sunil will handpick and curate films that are eclectic, award winning and film festival favourites from all over the world and give them an India release. The first film from the “Sunil Doshi Presents” bouquet is the Oscar winning Asghar Farhadi film, The Salesman, which will be distributed by PVR.

Describing his initiative, Sunil says that in the world of too many movies, attention span deficit and recommendation algorithms, there is a need for the cinema connoisseurs to be able to make an informed choice and this is where “Sunil Doshi Presents” comes in.

Says Sunil, “I follow films from very early stage and try to acquire the films that excite me in their initial stages. For example I had acquired Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman in its scripting stage, much before it’s big win at Cannes and Oscars. This is also my attempt to bring the best of cinema to Indians who appreciate global cinema but cannot travel to festivals to watch these movies on big screens.”

He further adds, “Our focus is on bringing great films annually to India. Our start has been very auspicious with The Salesman. Rest of our line up is equally exciting and includes amongst others the critically acclaimed and successful films Mustang and Winter sleep.”

The Salesman, will release in India on 31st March, 2017. The Salesman has bagged the Oscar for best foreign-language film this year, and also won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor Award in Festival De Cannes last year. The Iranian director, Asghar Farhadi had earlier also won an Oscar for his film Separation.