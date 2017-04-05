Suniel Shetty’s First Look As The Host Of New Reality Show ‘India’s Asli Champion’

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set for a TV return as he will be hosting the new reality show, India’s Asli Champion. Shetty is known for his dedication to fitness and hence comes across as a perfect choice for the show. He will be known as ‘Real Steel’ on the show, which will be featured on & Pictures.

The actor, who hosted “Biggest Loser Jeetega” in 2007, is looking forward to hosting the show which is produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd. and slated to premiere soon on &TV.

“I am thrilled to be part of ‘India’s Asli Championa’ — a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance,” Suniel said in a statement.

He added: “It will test the contestants’ will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up.”

The show will see contestants performing tasks designed to judge not just their physical fitness but also their grit and determination. It will be a rigorous test for the contestants that will test them on physical and mental endurance as they compete for the title of India’s Asli Champion

Talking about the show, Rajesh Iyer, Business Head of the channel, said: “We are glad to have the flagbearer of fitness, Suniel Shetty himself on board as the host! His knowledge, experience and passion for fitness makes him an apt choice to lead the show.”

Suniel Shetty may have been away from the silver screen for sometime now but his daughter, Athiya Shetty who debuted in Nikhil Advani’s Hero is certainly here to stay. She will be next seen in Mubarakan along with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

His son Ahaan Shetty too is all set for his Bollywood debut soon. He has already signed a film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Filmmaker Karan Johar tpo, had previously said that Ahan is a ‘star in the waiting.’