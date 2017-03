Suniel Shetty’s father Veerapa Shetty passed away at 93, yesterday in Mumbai. He died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment.

His last rites took place later in the day, and many Bollywood actors and people from the industry attended his last rites. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhary, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Aftab Shivadasani had visited to pay their condolences to the family.

Check out the video here: