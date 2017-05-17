Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to debut in Sajid Nadiadwala production and the father feels that he is in safe hands.

“Ahan is going to get launched in December and is in very safe hands. He is learning acting in London currently and his film is being produced by Bollywood’s number one producer Sajid Nadiadwala which is even backed by Fox entertainment. So I think Ahan is in safe hands and other things depend on his talent, personality and luck,” said Suniel on Tuesday at a media interaction after he and Ajay Devgn launched a pioneering initiative started by Tata Sky in association with FTC.

About the initiative, he said that they will be building up the acting skills of newbies and give them the opportunity to present their talent.

“We thought that there are many people who come to learn acting but there are very less amount of good teachers who teach well and there are many people who can’t even afford the cost to learn it.”

“So when this thought came to our mind we internally discussed it and after that we pitched it to Tata Sky. And when they also said yes for investing in it, I believed that now we could do it,” he said.

On comparison with platforms like YouTube, Suniel said: “YouTube is not an academy. Here we are teaching with good teachers, and not just acting but, makeup, yoga, fitness and personality development as well.”

Asked about Aamir Khan’s Dangal doing mind-blowing business in China, he said, “A good film is a good film. There is no barrier to language, China has a huge amount of theatres that it overtook India… I am very happy that cinema is growing in leaps and bounds.”