Irrfan Khan has had an interesting year at movies, with one amazing film – Hindi Medium doing exceptionally well at the box office, he delivered an astounding performance in Qarib Qarib Singlle. Irrfan, with these kind of films, has redefined the means being a hero in Bollywood.

With growing popularity worldwide, Irrfan is a regular in Hollywood films too having last shared screen space with Tom Hanks in Inferno in a pivotal role in the SONY Pictures 2016 hit.

Now come 2018, Puzzle, Irrfan’s next Hollywood venture with Marc Turtletaub who’s previous film Little Miss Sundhine won the coveted Academy Award for Best Film will be releasing across the world. Before it’s global release, the 2018 Sundance Film Festival has announced their selected feature films and amongst the 110 independent films from around the globe, Irrfan Khan’s next Hollywood project Puzzle will also have its world premiere there.

Irrfan Khan has always made us proud of being a part of content-driven world cinema as he continues to keep adding feathers to his cap. His international venture will have its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival and it is a great honour as Irrfan continues to keep representing India globally.

Speaking about this Irrfan said, “I am excited about the world premiere. This film is very close to my heart. When I read the script I knew there is something really unusual and beautiful about the story and the characters. It is a story of a woman named Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother, who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. I am playing her new world. I have been grateful for them amazing opportunities that has come my way, but I really wanted to break away from the studio films for a bit and do something more intimate. I am glad that I took this chance. “

Directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Oren Moverman, Puzzle features Irrfan Khan, Kelly Macdonald, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv HewsonAgnes in lead roles. The movie is about a taken for granted as a suburban mother, discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs January 18th through 28th. Screenings will take place in Utah’s Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort.