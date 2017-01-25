SHARE

Here are the new posters of the upcoming film BaywatchThe Movie. The film marks the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra. It also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson..


Character posters have all the actors in their hottest avatars and have been captioned as ‘Summer Is Coming’. The film has PC playing the lead antagonist, Victoria Leeds.

Check out the posters here:

New posters from Baywatch released!
Baywatch is all set to release on May 26th,2017.

