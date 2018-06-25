Sumeet Vyas Roped In For Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Kabbadi Film After Kangana Ranaut?

Sumeet Vyas has been making the news for his adorable character, Rishabh in Veere Di Wedding. The film has gotten a lot of flak for being forward, women centric, honest and fun. Sumeet’s character is someone whom you grow to love in the film and even though he is acting next to Kareena Kapoor Khan, one cannot stop looking at the Permanent Roommates actor in the film.

After all the praise an appreciation the actor has gotten, he was approached by many producers to play various parts in their upcoming films. One such film is by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starring Kangana Ranaut. The sports drama will be based on the national level kabbadi championships and will be directed by the Bareilly Ki Barfi director. Ranaut is slated to undergo a gruelling 15 days workshop to learn specific holds and moves for her role.

If sources are to be believed, Sumeet has been approached to star in the film as well, alongside Kangana as one of the kabbadi players.

While nothing else has been said about Sumeet’s role, sources have hinted that the film will begin shooting from October this year. We cannot wait to see what happens when two insanely talented actors come together on screen.