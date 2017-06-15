Sultan, the mega-blockbuster from Yash Raj Films, continues to drive interest amongst international movie audiences. The Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer that combines classic Indian wrestling with an emotional, underdog story has been shortlisted to compete for top honors at the Shanghai International Film Festival this June.

A premium festival that focus on quality cinema from China and South East Asia, Sultan’s entry in the Jackie Chan Action Movie Week section becomes special, given that action and fight sequences from this global region sets new standards in cinema everywhere.

Speaking on this, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “As a film, Sultan is a home grown story of a fighter and an underdog rooted in our country’s soil. The film’s action reflects this and has won popular opinion over in India. That China, a nation with a proud legacy of cinema and a priceless heritage of classic action and martial arts, has found it suitable to feature in an action competition section is huge gratification to us. We are excited and proud to be part of Shanghai International Film Festival.”

Sultan has also been screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and the IFFI Goa earlier.

Sultan made a whopping business of 300.45 crores in India. Thanks to its making cost of 90 crores, the movie made a profit of 234% in India.

At the Overseas Box Office, Sultan collected 168 crores gross, taking its total worldwide business to 589 crores.