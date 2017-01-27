Sultan Salman Khan Visits On The Set Of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho

Salman Khan, who is in Jodhpur to attend the hearing of the Blackbuck poaching case, paid a visit to the set of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho. The cast and crew of the film are shooting in Rajasthan for almost over one and a half month now.

The director of Baadshaho, Milan Luthria shared the picture on his official twitter account and captioned it, “Both the sultans on the sets of #BAADSHAHO @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn“

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Illeana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 1st September, 2017.