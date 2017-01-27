SHARE

Salman Khan, who is in Jodhpur to attend the hearing of the Blackbuck poaching case, paid a visit to the set of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho. The cast and crew of the film are shooting in Rajasthan for almost over one and a half month now.


The director of Baadshaho, Milan Luthria shared the picture on his official twitter account and captioned it, “Both the sultans on the sets of  #BAADSHAHO  @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn

Sultan Salman Khan Visits On The Set Of Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho
Sultan Salman Khan Visits On The Set Of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Illeana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 1st September, 2017.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY