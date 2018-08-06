Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan, the homegrown story of an underdog that wins against all odds, broke box office records and won over audiences in India. Now the powerful wrestling drama is set to get a wide release across China on August 31, 2018. Yash Raj Films collaborates with leading distribution company E Stars China to screen Sultan in over 11,000 screens, targeting around 40,000 shows a day. The film will release with the same title, Sultan.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan’s story resonates universally. It will get a Chinese subtitled release. Speaking about the wide China release, director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Every time a film releases and newer set of audiences see it, you get a different perspective altogether. China is a fast growing market for Indian Cinema. I’m really excited and looking forward to people’s reaction to Sultan in China.”

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, adds, “China is without doubt the new frontier for Indian cinema today and our collective successes there ratifies the belief that art has no boundaries/borders. Our strength has always been to tell emotional human stories and humans are the same everywhere so it’s very encouraging to see this connect. We’re naturally grateful to the Chinese authorities and audiences for their love towards Indian cinema and we look forward to continue to build on this success with them – exciting times.”