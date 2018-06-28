Sukhmani Sadana: “Bollywood Has A Bit Of A Narrow Door”

Actress Sukhmani Sadana, who will be seen in Netflix’s “Sacred Games” along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, says the digital world has opened doors for those who are not getting an entry into showbiz through the “narrow door” of Bollywood.

“I have been associated with web series for a really long time. I think I am just so proud of what we are doing in the digital world in India. I am a very patriotic person and I’m proud that as a country, we are making use of the digital platform and doing really good stuff,” Sukhmani, who had earlier worked in “#LoveBytes” told IANS in a telephonic conversation.

“I really feel there is so much talent in India in terms of writers and actors… People are not getting a chance because the mainstream Bollywood films don’t give a chance to everyone and anyone. The doors are so not widely opened. It’s a bit of a narrow door. Hence, it is difficult for everyone to enter.

“On the other hand, we don’t really associate with what India is doing with the small screen and I am not trying to disapprove it in any way. Most of the current generation people (actors) don’t want to do ‘saas bahu’ shows. For those who itch to act and are looking for right platforms, web series come in the picture. It is opening doors for anyone and everyone,” she added.

In “Sacred Games”, Sukhmani is playing a character that is edgy and grey.

“I am not the normal girl in the show. I am very edgy, unpredictable, very abusive — both physically and verbally. In the show, I really don’t care about the world. This season was more about building up characters and introducing it. So, whatever work I did in the first season was very challenging and different,” she said.

For Sukhmani, working with Saif and Nawazuddin has been great.

“Nawazuddin sir has been a delight to work with. He is so real and raw in his performances. It is just another level of acting. I feel like a complete amateur in front of him. I just can’t wait to shoot the second season of ‘Sacred Games’ and learn more from him,” she said.

Sukhmani, who is also a writer and is currently writing a web show for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and a feature film (a biopic), says the reach of the digital world is wide.

“The target audience is progressive and creative people. It reaches to the right people,” added the multi-faceted talent, who also worked in Bollywood films like “Creature“, “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum” and “1920 London“.

What kind of roles does she want to be part of?

“As an actor or writer, I just wish to keep getting really great work. I always keep telling everyone that it hardly matters if you are doing small projects or big projects… You should not get out of practice,” she said.

What she likes is intelligent and creative stuff.

“Good stories matter much more than if it is glamorous.”