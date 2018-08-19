Sui Dhaaga Trailer Trade & Audience Review: Here’s How The People Have Received This Varun Dhawan – Anushka Sharma Film!

The theatrical trailer of Sui Dhaaga was unveiled on 13th August 2018 and was screened at select multiplexes of India along with the two Independence Day releases i.e. Gold and Satyameva Jayate. The trailer has met with an extremely positive response on the digital platform which includes YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have surprised a lot with their transformation and dialect.

Although there have been a few negative response on the social media criticising the stars for their acting limitations, they have been overpowered by the positive response.

The theatrical trailer of the film got over 20 Million views on YouTube in merely 4 days, which though not extraordinary is quite good. We spoke to 12 distributors and exhibitors to gauge their reaction for the trailer and the response was more or less unanimously positive. 11 out of the 12 said that the film looks like a sure shot winner for Varun Dhawan, as just the 3-minute trailer made people relate to the character of Mauji. The exhibitors and distributors felt that the film will do well universally and prove to be another surprise this year after Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Padmaavat and Sanju. 1 distributor felt that the trailer was pretentious and Varun Dhawan should stick to doing entertaining films rather than moving to the social genre.

Talking about the audience reaction off the social media, it is on the positive side as the trailer has managed to create curiosity among the audience. Varun Dhawan’s strength is family audience and the trailer right from the first frame appeals to this set of audience. Talking about the opening day perspective, a lot depends on the music. With Anu Malik on board, if the film has a hit music album to offer, the film can take an opening in the range of Rs 14 to 15 crore. However, if the music doesn’t strike the chord, the opening would fall in the range of Rs 11 to 12 crore. It is too early too talk about the Box-Office prospects of the film, which we shall analyse in-depth around 10 days before the release taking into consideration the pre-release buzz generated by music and promotional campaign via our HYPE METER. But as things stand currently, the trailer has generated the requisite buzz among the audience, and with bankable stars like Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on board, a double-digit start is assured.

The movie is directed by Sharat Katariya, who is known for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and produced by Yash Raj Films. Sui Dhaaga is set to hit the big screen on 28th September 2018.