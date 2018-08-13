Sui Dhaaga Trailer Launch: Anushka Sharma Has A PERFECT Reply For The Trolls!

Today, Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The event was also graced by the director Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma. During the trailer launch event, Anushka was quizzed about the recent controversy.

A few days back, the Zero actress was trolled on the social media as the BCCI shared a picture of the Indian cricket team which also included Anushka in it. She was seen striking a pose alongside her husband Virat Kohli in the front row. The official handle of BCCI shared, “#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London.”

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

This added a lot of fuel to the trolls where people started saying if she has also joined the Indian cricket team.

So today, during the launch, Anushka was asked about her reaction on the trolls. Before she could reply, her co-star Varun was all ready to give a bang on reply. He joked that he plays a dog in the film, and if anyone would ask such questions, he would bite them. Followed by this, Anushka said, “Whoever had to make a clarification, that has been made. This was a trolling activity. I don’t react to trolls, I don’t give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance.”

On the work front, Anushka is quite busy promoting her film Sui Dhaaga and soon it will be followed by her next film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.